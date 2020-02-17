OU men’s basketball: Sooners ready for rematch with No. 1 Baylor

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle and the rest of the Sooners trailed off the court after coming up two possessions short of knocking off top-ranked Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Jan. 20 with their heads held high.
The Sooners had bested No. 1 Baylor in almost every statistical category, including turnovers, steals, blocks, assists, 3-point shooting percentage and overall shooting percentage on that night.
OU’s edge on the stat sheet could have been enough for the Sooners to shock the college basketball world — if it wasn’t for Baylor’s total control on the boards and advantage at the charity stripe, that is. The Bears out-rebounded Oklahoma 46-36 and sunk 11 free throw attempts to OU’s six, ultimately allowing Baylor to avoid OU’s upset bid with a 61-57 win.
Four weeks later, Doolittle and the Sooners have another shot at the Bears as Oklahoma hosts a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years.
“Always a big night whenever you host a top-ranked team,” Doolittle said. “But hosting the top-ranked team — that creates an extra want to (win). We've had a good two days of preparation for them, now we’ve got to go out there and play our best.”
In Oklahoma’s first bout with Baylor, Doolitte, who was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday after averaging nearly 25 points and 10 rebounds per game last week, only finished with eight points on 4-14 shooting.
“We didn’t have our best game shooting wise,” he said. “There were a lot of shots that if we could take them back, we would. We just gotta focus on getting a good shot up every time.”
And if this matchup comes down to a matter of which team is shooting the ball better, don’t count the Sooners out while they’re playing inside the Lloyd Noble Center this season. They currently boost an 11-1 record at home, and are currently on a four-game winning streak at Lloyd Noble.
That’s largely in part due to junior forward Brady Manek’s play at home, as during those last four games he’s averaging just under 23 points and seven rebounds per game. He’s also tallying at least five-made 3s in those games.
Recent standout performances from Manek and Doolittle are one of the reasons Oklahoma is confident heading into Tuesday night’s game, even if its last outing didn’t go the way they had planned.
“(Our) spirits are high,” Doolittle said. “We’ve already gotten over the (87-70 road loss to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday). You can’t dwell on the past, you gotta keep looking forward. We’ll be ready for this (new) opportunity.”
The game against Baylor is set for 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.