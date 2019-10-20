You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners rank 25th in KenPom preseason rankings

Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves shoots the ball during practice Sept. 24.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma ranks No. 25 in the preseason 2019-20 Ken Pomeroy College Basketball Rankings.

The Sooners finished No. 32 in the KenPom rankings following the 2018-19 season, their highest finish since 2016. Oklahoma sits behind three Big 12 teams in the rankings, following No. 10 Kansas, No. 13 Baylor and No. 15 Texas Tech.

The Sooners were given an adjusted offensive efficiency of 108.5, good enough for 48th in the country and an adjusted defensive efficiency of 90.6, which is 18th in the country.

The Sooners' first exhibition game will be on Oct. 29 against Southeastern Oklahoma State at the Lloyd Noble Center.

