OU men’s basketball: Sooners prepare for tough tests against Texas Tech, No. 12 West Virginia

With a little over a month to go in college basketball's regular season, it’s safe to say Oklahoma (14-7,4-4 Big 12) has had an up and down year.
A season chalked full with convincing wins, heartbreaking losses, clutch shots and horrendous misses is enough to make any Sooner fan truly question the destiny of this Oklahoma basketball team. Are they on the bubble? NIT bound? It’s still just a little too early to tell.
However, one thing that can be said at this point in the season is that Oklahoma still controls its own destiny. Despite just being at .500 eight games into conference play, the Sooners still remain in a four-team tie for fourth place in the Big 12 — and they’ll get a chance to break that tie this week as the Sooners head to Lubbock, Texas to take on last season’s NCAA tournament runner-up in Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4 Big 12) on Feb. 4.
Immediately following Oklahoma’s Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 1, junior guard Austin Reaves commented on Texas Tech’s season so far.
“They play extremely hard,” Reaves said. “Coach (Chris) Beard’s got them doing a really good job on defense and offense. So I mean, we just need to take this energy from this game — because this is a big win. We need to keep building and go down there and try to take another one.”
While they haven’t quite lived up to the expectations that typically follow a second-place finish in the NCAA tournament, the Red Raiders have had close encounters with some of the NCAA’s best teams. In their last three games, the Red Raiders nearly upset No. 6 Kansas in Lawrence, fell to No. 15 Kentucky in overtime and handed No. 13 West Virginia its’ third Big 12 loss of the season.
"(They have) great togetherness, great communication,” head coach Lon Kruger said. "(They’re a) physical group, they stay tied together. They do a terrific job.”
“You got to play harder back on the road,” freshman guard De’Vion Harmon said. “(It’ll be a) crazy environment. Lubbock’s probably one of the toughest places to play in the country, so it's a great test for us. We got to go down there and we gotta be ready to fight.”
After the Sooners’ quick road trip comes to a close, they’ll be headed back to Norman with No. 13 West Virginia (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) on Feb. 8.
After finishing last season with only four Big 12 wins, West Virginia is in the midst of a complete turn around in 2019. Their biggest win of the season came on Dec. 29 when the Mountaineers traveled to and defeated then-No. 2 Ohio State, 67-59. Though its conference record may not be where they want it to be, WVU is still a testament to just how loaded the Big 12 is this season.
“Every possession is going to be a grind,” sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy said. “And you got to play hard every possession, you can't give up. There’s gonna be momentum swings throughout the game, you just got to withstand them and keep going. It's just a long season and that you got to do whatever it takes to win a game. You’re not as far behind as you think, you just gotta keep going.”
Tip off for the Sooners’ matchup against Texas Tech is set for 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 4 in Lubbock.
