OU men's basketball: Sooners offering free admission for students for final 3 home games

The Sooners' final three home games will be free for students, the program announced on Twitter Saturday.
🗣 OU STUDENTSWe need the LNC rocking on Tuesday when No. 1 Baylor comes to town...so we're making our final three home games free to 𝙖𝙡𝙡 OU students.YOU Belong Here! pic.twitter.com/B9UvUejnxN— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 15, 2020
The first game will feature Oklahoma (16-6, 6-6 Big 12) go up against No. 1 Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) in the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday. Second is against No. 24 Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25. The last home game will be against Texas (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) on March 3 in the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners are have six games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament from March 11 to March 14, and they sit at fifth in the conference.
