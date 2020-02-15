You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners offering free admission for students for final 3 home games

Sooners and Kruger

The Sooners huddle around OU head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Iowa State on Feb. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners' final three home games will be free for students, the program announced on Twitter Saturday.

The first game will feature Oklahoma (16-6, 6-6 Big 12) go up against No. 1 Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) in the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday. Second is against No. 24 Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25. The last home game will be against Texas (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) on March 3 in the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners are have six games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament from March 11 to March 14, and they sit at fifth in the conference. 

