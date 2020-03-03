You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men’s basketball: Sooners lose in final seconds to Texas, 52-51, in last home game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points in his final home game for Oklahoma in the Sooners’ 52-51 loss to Texas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) on Tuesday in Norman.

The Sooners’ (18-12, 8-9 Big 12) loss moves OU to 1-1 this season versus the Longhorns.

This season’s second installment of the Red River Shootout started off tight, as both teams were deadlocked at 25-25 with under three minutes to play in the first half. After sophomore forward Kamaka Hepa drained a 3-pointer with a 1:44 left, Texas took a 5-1 run into half to lead the Sooners 30-26.

OU shot 2-12 from behind the arc in the first.

The second half saw even more of a back-and-forth matchup as both teams again found themselves tied — this time at 47-47 — with 40 seconds left to play. A Doolittle free throw allowed the Sooners to go up a by a single point with 36 seconds left.

The following Longhorn possession resulted in a missed jumper and rebound from junior forward Brady Manek, who was immediately fouled and then sunk both free throws to increase the Sooner lead to 50-47 with 26 seconds left.

Texas responded with a quick layup, and after both Doolittle and Manek missed free throws, the Longhorns nailed a game-winning 3-point attempt with 0.4 seconds left. OU’s final possession ended with a turnover.

Oklahoma finished the game shooting 14-50 from the floor and 2-20 from deep. The Sooners also had 39 rebounds, five assists, seven blocks and eight steals on the night. 

Along with his 20 points, Doolittle had 10 rebounds, an assist and a block. Redshirt guard Austin Reaves shot 1-5 from 3 and had 13 points. Manek shot 2-12 from the field for 10 points.

Conversely, Texas shot 21-62 overall and was 8-27 from 3. The Longhorns finished with 41 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and five steals.

Tipoff for Oklahoma’s final regular season game against TCU is set for 5 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments