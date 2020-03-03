OU men’s basketball: Sooners lose in final seconds to Texas, 52-51, in last home game

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points in his final home game for Oklahoma in the Sooners’ 52-51 loss to Texas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) on Tuesday in Norman.
The Sooners’ (18-12, 8-9 Big 12) loss moves OU to 1-1 this season versus the Longhorns.
This season’s second installment of the Red River Shootout started off tight, as both teams were deadlocked at 25-25 with under three minutes to play in the first half. After sophomore forward Kamaka Hepa drained a 3-pointer with a 1:44 left, Texas took a 5-1 run into half to lead the Sooners 30-26.
OU shot 2-12 from behind the arc in the first.
The second half saw even more of a back-and-forth matchup as both teams again found themselves tied — this time at 47-47 — with 40 seconds left to play. A Doolittle free throw allowed the Sooners to go up a by a single point with 36 seconds left.
The following Longhorn possession resulted in a missed jumper and rebound from junior forward Brady Manek, who was immediately fouled and then sunk both free throws to increase the Sooner lead to 50-47 with 26 seconds left.
Texas responded with a quick layup, and after both Doolittle and Manek missed free throws, the Longhorns nailed a game-winning 3-point attempt with 0.4 seconds left. OU’s final possession ended with a turnover.
Oklahoma finished the game shooting 14-50 from the floor and 2-20 from deep. The Sooners also had 39 rebounds, five assists, seven blocks and eight steals on the night.
Along with his 20 points, Doolittle had 10 rebounds, an assist and a block. Redshirt guard Austin Reaves shot 1-5 from 3 and had 13 points. Manek shot 2-12 from the field for 10 points.
Conversely, Texas shot 21-62 overall and was 8-27 from 3. The Longhorns finished with 41 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and five steals.
Tipoff for Oklahoma’s final regular season game against TCU is set for 5 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.