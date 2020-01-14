OU men's basketball: Sooners lose 66-52 at home to No. 6 Kansas

Oklahoma was defeated by No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday, 66-52 in Norman.
The Jayhawks led for the majority of the game but the Sooners were able to stay in the game thanks to 13 points on 5-18 shooting by senior forward Kristian Doolittle. The Edmond-native added ten rebounds to record his fifth double-double of the season.
The Sooners made just 28% from their attempts from the field in the first half but trailed by just one point heading into the break. One of the biggest advantages the Jayhawks had over the Sooners came in the paint where the Sooners were out-scored 30-10.
Oklahoma converted on 6-20 attempts from the three point line while allowing Kansas to make four of its 11 attempts from deep. Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike led all scorers with 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Oklahoma will take on TCU on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+
