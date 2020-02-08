OU men's basketball: Sooners improve impressive record at home in 69-59 win over West Virginia

The Sooners picked up a marquee win at home with a 69-59 victory over No. 13 West Virginia to improve to 10-1 at home this season.
Oklahoma’s lone home loss of the season came against No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 14. The Sooners have been needing a quality win to boost their resume and a Top-25 win against West Virginia is certainly a quality win.
On Saturday, the Sooners rode the hot hand of senior forward Kristian Doolittle who scored 14 of his 27 points in the first half against the Mountaineers.
Doolittle credits the team’s home success to the amount of practice the team gets on its home court.
“Shooting on a familiar rim, you know we practice there the day before games—two days before games we normally practice on the main floor to get acclimated with it,” Doolittle said.
The Edmond-native was just two points shy of his career-high of 29, adding 12 rebounds including four offensive rebounds against one of the best rebounding teams in the country. The Mountaineers came into the game ranked No. 4 in the country in rebounding margin at 9.2 rebounds per game.
Oklahoma’s home record now include victories over TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia with an opportunity to add another win on Wednesday against Iowa State.
“It’s a huge win, (West Virginia is) a highly ranked team coming in second in conference, playing with a lot of momentum," Doolittle said. "We knew this game was gonna be a battle, especially down low so me and Brady had to be ready for this game. I feel like we handled the challenge."
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger has been most impressed with the improvement the Sooners have shown since the beginning of conference play. Kruger says he thinks the team made a big step forward by defeating a Top-25 team at home.
“Very, very happy for the guys," Kruger said. "They’ve been making progress in big steps. We were close at Baylor, close at Tech and to beat a club like this is the next step and they figured that out today.”
According to Kruger, Oklahoma’s recent improvement has been most noticeable in practice, specifically the way the team has prepared for upcoming games.
“Sure any time you beat a ranked team that’s great from a resume standpoint,” Kruger said, “Our most important thing—as most the guys have the last three weeks—is just keep getting better. This is a good practice group. They make progress every day in practice it’s not just game-to-game and I think our habits are getting better in practice and that’s why we’ve gotten better results lately.”
The Sooners now sit half a game behind Texas Tech for third place in the conference standings. The team recognizes the importance of protecting their home court in the double-round robin schedule that they play in the Big 12.
West Virginia was Oklahoma’s last conference foe that it hadn’t faced this season and has won every home matchup they’ve played except Kansas. Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Sooners will need to ride the momentum they’ve had when playing at home and hope to steal a couple more on the road before March.
“Just having a home crowd with us instead of against us it plays a huge role," Doolittle said. "We’ve always got to protect home court, we always talk about that, you know you can’t let any game slip when we come home.”
The Sooners will take on Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Lloyd Noble Center on ESPN2.
