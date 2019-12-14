OU men's basketball: Sooners handed second loss of the season at Wichita State

Oklahoma (7-2) was defeated by Wichita State (9-1), 80-75, on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
The Sooners led 37-33 going into the first half, but a 12-0 run by Wichita State with seven minutes remaining in the half helped the Shockers overcome a 6-point deficit. Oklahoma surged back to retake the lead with three minutes left in the second half, but the Shockers' defense kept the Sooners from completing the comeback.
Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle had a game-high 22 points on 8-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals on 5-of-13 shooting and 2-of-8 from deep.
The Shockers held Oklahoma to 37.1 percent shooting from the field in the second half and were able to turn seven Sooner turnovers into 17 fast-break points. Oklahoma was out-rebounded 48-31 and allowed 34 points in the paint while scoring only 12 of their own.
The Sooners will continue their road stretch next week when they take on Creighton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.
