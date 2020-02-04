OU men's basketball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech, 69-61, lose fourth-straight road game

Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5 Big 12) was defeated, 69-61, by Texas Tech on the road Tuesday night.
Junior forward Brady Manek got the Sooners started with another impressive first-half shooting performance. Manek scored 13 points on 5-8 shooting and four rebounds heading into the break.
Oklahoma led 31-30 at the half while shooting 48 percent from the field. The Red Raiders were able to stay in the game due to its 3-point shooting. Texas Tech was 6-12 from behind the arc in the first half while the Sooners converted on just two of 10.
The Sooners never found its rhythm from behind the arc and finished the game shooting 22 percent. Meanwhile the Red Raiders (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) were just getting started, finishing the game shooting 56 percent from deep.
Manek finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-11 shooting, and was 1-4 from the 3-point line. He finished with five rebounds.
Oklahoma struggled to get consistent production from its scorers outside of Manek. The Sooners had just six points coming off the bench. Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy was Oklahoma's next leading scorer with nine points on 4-7 shooting.
Up next for the Sooners is a match against No. 13 West Virginia at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 8, at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.