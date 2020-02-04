You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech, 69-61, lose fourth-straight road game

Lon Kruger upset

Head coach Lon Kruger reacts to a foul call during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5 Big 12) was defeated, 69-61, by Texas Tech on the road Tuesday night.

Junior forward Brady Manek got the Sooners started with another impressive first-half shooting performance. Manek scored 13 points on 5-8 shooting and four rebounds heading into the break.

Oklahoma led 31-30 at the half while shooting 48 percent from the field. The Red Raiders were able to stay in the game due to its 3-point shooting. Texas Tech was 6-12 from behind the arc in the first half while the Sooners converted on just two of 10.

The Sooners never found its rhythm from behind the arc and finished the game shooting 22 percent. Meanwhile the Red Raiders (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) were just getting started, finishing the game shooting 56 percent from deep.

Manek finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-11 shooting, and was 1-4 from the 3-point line. He finished with five rebounds.

Oklahoma struggled to get consistent production from its scorers outside of Manek. The Sooners had just six points coming off the bench. Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy was Oklahoma's next leading scorer with nine points on 4-7 shooting.

Up next for the Sooners is a match against No. 13 West Virginia at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 8, at home.

