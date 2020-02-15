You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to No. 3 Kansas, 87-70, on road

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against Iowa State on Feb. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (16-9-6-6 Big 12) lost to No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 11-1 Big 12), 87-70, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle continued his hot streak, as he scored 27 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Outside of Doolittle, the rest of the Sooners struggled to make shots consistently.

Junior forward Brady Manek went 1-6 from 3-point range and only managed to put up seven points. 

The game was close for much of the first half, but a late Jayhawk’s run made the score 42-31 in Kansas’ favor going into the half. Kansas controlled the game the rest of the way, leading by more than 20 points at time during the second half.

The Sooners struggled to contain Jayhawk guard Marcus Garrett, who led Kansas with 24 points and seven assists. Kansas shot 11-22 from 3-point range and out-rebounded Oklahoma, 46-35. 

Up next, the Sooners host No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday in Lloyd Noble Center. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments