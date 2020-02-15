OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to No. 3 Kansas, 87-70, on road

Oklahoma (16-9-6-6 Big 12) lost to No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 11-1 Big 12), 87-70, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle continued his hot streak, as he scored 27 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Outside of Doolittle, the rest of the Sooners struggled to make shots consistently.
Junior forward Brady Manek went 1-6 from 3-point range and only managed to put up seven points.
The game was close for much of the first half, but a late Jayhawk’s run made the score 42-31 in Kansas’ favor going into the half. Kansas controlled the game the rest of the way, leading by more than 20 points at time during the second half.
The Sooners struggled to contain Jayhawk guard Marcus Garrett, who led Kansas with 24 points and seven assists. Kansas shot 11-22 from 3-point range and out-rebounded Oklahoma, 46-35.
Up next, the Sooners host No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday in Lloyd Noble Center.
