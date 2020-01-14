OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to No. 6 Jayhawks behind poor shooting percentage

It was a bad game to have a bad game.
Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) shot just 30.1 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from deep in its 66-52 loss against No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Both figures are below the Sooners’ season average. It was the first time the Jayhawks have won in Norman since 2017.
The Sooners’ off night was perhaps best summarized by how redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves played — he shot 1-9 from the floor and 0-5 from deep for a total of 4 points. His first and only make from the floor came with under three minutes remaining in the second half.
“We gotta work harder to get better looks,” said head coach Lon Kruger. “(We need to) get our confidence back, making a few (shots) will help with that a lot.”
Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy struggled to make an impact on the game — he only accounted for 6 points despite being on the court for 34 minutes of play.
Yet the guard play wasn’t all bad for the Sooners. Freshman guard De’Vion Harmon put together one of his better performances this season — he shot 45 percent from the field for 13 points.
“De’Vion (played) good,” Kruger said. “He stepped up and made shots for us. His energy is always good, he works hard. He did a good job ... he’s heading in the right direction.”
Inconsistency at the guard position is nothing new for the Sooners this season. Up until its last two games this season, it was something Oklahoma could overcome.
However, as OU dives deeper into its conference schedule and starts to play teams that have a significant advantage at forward, guard play not only needs to improve — it has to.
“(Kansas has) great rim protection, and they do a good job of contesting shots,” Kruger said. “You’ve always got to try to stay aggressive and getting downhill and attacking and putting pressure on the defense.”
To put it simply, Kansas took advantage of its big men against Oklahoma’s big men. And it paid off. The Jayhawks outrebounded the Sooners, 46-32, and outscored the Sooners drastically in the paint, 32-10.
“It was difficult,” said senior forward Kristian Doolitte. “I felt like I did a pretty good job on him when I was matched up on him. I had a few tough calls there at the end that forced me to switch off, but defense doesn’t affect offense at all. Just some of the shots I took didn’t go in.”
In an attempt to offset their disadvantage, the Sooners depended on their shooting. And this probably won’t be the last time they will.
Each guard has had their own games to shine. Harmon's was tonight. Bieniemy's came against Texas, and Reaves saved the Sooners against Kansas State.
For Oklahoma to win big games like Tuesday night's, it'll need more than just one strong performance from its starting guards.
