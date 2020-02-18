OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to No. 1 Baylor, 65-54, lose second-straight game

Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7 Big 12) was defeated by No. 1 Baylor (24-1,13-0 Big 12), 65-54, on Tuesday night in Norman.
The game began with a low scoring first half, as the Bears entered halftime leading 30-24.
Despite heading into the second half two down two possessions, the Sooners left with a little bit of momentum as they had overcome a 13-point deficient. OU shot 34 percent from the field in the first half, including 36 percent from deep. Junior forward Brady Manek led OU in scoring with nine points on 2-5 scoring at half.
Baylor shot 21 percent from deep and 42 percent from the field in the first half. The Bears' biggest advantage at half was on the glass, where they led Oklahoma 21-17.
The second half saw the Sooners’ momentum stick with them early on as they cut the top-ranked Bears’ lead to 39-38 with 12:44 remaining in the game. However, a quick 11-2 run by Baylor stifled Oklahoma’s hot hand. The Bears were able to keep Oklahoma at bay for the rest of the game, ultimately winning 65-54.
Manek ended the night with 10 points on 4-11 shooting. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle had 18 points on 5-14 shooting, and also tallied nine rebounds.
Oklahoma ended the night shooting 5-20 from beyond the 3-point line and 37 percent from the field. The Sooners also had 35 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Conversely, the Bears shot 8-25 from deep and 42 percent overall. They had 36 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.
Next up, the Sooners take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Stillwater.
