OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to Iowa State, 81-68, drop first conference game

Just one game after picking up its first win in Austin, Texas, since 2015, Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) fell to Iowa State (8-7, 1-2 Big 12), 81-68, Saturday night in Ames.
The Sooners ran into issues early on against the Cyclones' defense, committing nine turnovers while shooting 9-20 from the field before heading into the half trailing 42-25. Iowa State closed the half on a 12-0 run to give the Sooners their largest halftime deficit of the season. One silver lining for the Sooners in the first half was junior forward Brady Manek, who scored 11 points and shot 4-5 from the field and 3-4 from deep in half one.
The start of the second half saw more of the same from both teams as Iowa State led with 13-4 run. The Sooners would go on to trail by as much as 26 points in the second half. Along with scoring, the Cyclones had no trouble on the boards — out-rebounding the Sooners 35-to-25 on the night. OU finished the game with 15 turnovers.
Manek ended the game with a team-high 17 points on 6-7 shooting, he also tallied four rebounds and two blocks for the Sooners. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle shot 4-10 from the field and 1-4 from three for a total of 14 points. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves scored 12 points on 3-7 shooting.
As a team, Oklahoma shot 21-44 from the field and was 9-22 on 3-point attempts. The Sooners also shot 71 percent from the charity stripe.
Next up, Oklahoma hosts No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.