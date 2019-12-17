You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners fall to Creighton on the road, 83-73

  • Updated
Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle shoots the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Victims of a 13-0 run over nearly four minutes in the latter portion of the second half, the Sooners fell to Creighton on the road, 83-73.

Oklahoma entered half time only down by three and managed to hold the Blue Jays without a bucket for nearly ten consecutive minutes throughout the second half. The Sooners trailed by just a pair with 11 minutes remaining but were unable to respond when the home squad began to pull away in the waning minutes.

Tuesday's loss to Creighton marks the second consecutive contest in which the Sooners struggled late in the game. Against Wichita State on Saturday, OU held a 56-48 lead with 11:25 remaining but were outscored 32-19 over the final 11 minutes on the way to a 80-75 loss.

Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves scored a combined 61 of the team's 73 points on Tuesday, while Alondes Williams added nine off the bench. Starting guards De'Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy shot a combined 1-for-15 from the floor.

Now 7-3 on the season, the Sooners will return home for a game against UCF (8-2) on Dec. 21.

