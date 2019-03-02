OU men's basketball: Sooners extend NCAA Tournament hopes with a win against West Virginia
In a game where Oklahoma looked back at the careers of its seniors, the Sooners were still looking ahead with playoff hopes in their 92-80 win over West Virginia Saturday.
Up ahead, the Sooners have a home game against No. 15 Kansas and a road game against No. 16 Kansas State.
"We’ve got two games left, so it’s not like you have to prepare for two months," Kruger said. "It’s two games. It’s one week of regular season play. These guys, no problem with them. They practiced really well all year long. Even during the stretch where we weren’t winning games, they still practiced very well and worked hard. It won’t be hard at all with this group."
Senior Night heroics from freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy and graduate transfer guard Aaron Calixte stole the show Saturday afternoon. Both players — on opposite ends of each other in terms of their careers — scored 22 points while being 13-17 combined from the field.
"(Bieniemy and Calixte) were great. I thought they had good focus. Jamal’s been doing a super job all year running the club, and then he jumps up and makes those threes to really give us a bit of a margin there," head coach Lon Kruger said. "Happy to see them get those results.
The two players have added an offensive dimension the team needs for its momentum as it goes into the last two regular season games of the season. It'll be much needed against the Jayhawks and the Wildcats, two teams the Sooners have lost to this year.
Kansas was OU's second loss of the year in 13 games. The loss started the struggle the Sooners would know as the Big 12.
The Sooners will have to go against junior forward Dedric Lawson, who scored tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds. Lawson averages 19 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
A silver lining to Tuesday's game against the Jayhawks is senior guard Lagerald Vick's leave of absence since early February. Vick scored 12 points four rebounds against the Sooners, and averages 14.1 points per game in the matches he's played in. His absence is a missing piece to the Jayhawks' talented puzzle.
But Tuesday is still destined to be big test for the Sooners. Not being able to get in the win column after Tuesday could very well end their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
“(The Jayhawks) are always good. They’ve got one of the premier players in the country," Kruger said. "We know we’ll have to come with great effort and make shots and do a good job on the boards.”
