OU men's basketball: Sooners end losing streak, boost NCAA Tournament resume in 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech

The Sooners picked up a 65-51 victory over No. 22 Texas Tech to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with on Tuesday.
Oklahoma's chances at appearing in the NCAA Tournament have been declining following a three-game losing skid that included an 88-63 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday. Following the Sooners loss to Oklahoma State, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projected the team to be one of the last four teams selected to make the tournament.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger says his team knew the stakes coming into the game and was proud of the way they fought for 40 minutes.
“Yeah, I mean, every game at this point there’s four left…now three left,” Kruger said. “The guys understand, like we talked about if we win enough we’ll get there and if not we’ll be watching. That’s the way it is for 30-40 teams that are kind of in that mix that we’re in. So yeah, every game’s huge and the guys know that and we’re glad to see them respond the way they did tonight.”
The Red Raiders came into the game ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 standings and were riding a four-game winning streak over the Sooners dating back to 2018. Meanwhile, the Sooners entered Tuesday's contest in a three-way tie for No. 5 in the Big 12 standings.
Following the game, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard didn't hold back when asked his thought's on Kruger's squad this season.
“Obviously that’s an NCAA tournament team there,” Beard said. “But you’ve got to win a certain amount of games to get the invite so there’s no question tonight’s game was very important to them.”
Beard is no stranger to winning basketball, just last season he coached Texas Tech to the winningest season in program history that included a regular season Big 12 Championship and an NCAA Championship appearance.
Tuesday's matchup was in a different arena than the Sooners are accustomed to playing in for home games. Oklahoma hosted the Red Raiders in the Chesapeake Energy Arena, a venue change that came as a surprise to Beard.
"I have such respect for Coach Kruger," Beard said. "That when it came across my desk later than, you know earlier...I mean, if Coach Kruger says we're gonna play the game outside, we'll play outside. That's how much respect I have for him."
Beard said he felt some confusion from his guys about the extra lines on the court that are marked for NBA games. The college-distance 3-point line as well as the edges of the paint were marked with blue tape.
"What I should have done is I should have had an NBA lane taped in Lubbock this week in practice," Beard said, "And I didn't do that so that's my fault, not our players. But with this game I have so much respect for Coach, wherever he wants to play, we'll show up and play."
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle is the Sooners' lone senior, and said the team is just focused on winning games and letting everything else fall into place.
“These last four games will determine if we make it or not essentially,” Doolittle said. “More urgency, and more readiness and attention to detail will be something that will be heightened as we go forward.”
The Sooners will continue the toughest stretch of their season so far on Saturday when the team hits the road to take on No. 20 West Virginia.
The Mountaineers are the only Top-25 team Oklahoma has defeated this season but securing a win Morgantown won't come as easy. West Virginia boasts a 13-1 home record with their lone loss coming to No. 3 Kansas.
Oklahoma will take on West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
