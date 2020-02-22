You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners drop third-straight in 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves lays on the floor after being knocked down during the game against West Virginia on Feb. 8, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma was handed their third-straight loss in a 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday.

The Cowboys were able to pull out the win thanks to their offensive rebounding ability. The Sooners allowed six offensive rebounds in the first half and trailed 42-36 heading into the break.

The Sooners were also out-scored in the paint, 43-30, and allowed Oklahoma State to score 16 second chance points.

Oklahoma was 5-15 from the 3-point line in the first half against Oklahoma State but was 0-9 in the second. 

Redshirt junior Austin Reaves had his best game offensively since the last time these two teams met, scoring 22 points on 6-14 shooting and 1-5 from behind the arc to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Junior forward Brady Manek scored just two points in Bedlam on 1-8 shooting and was 0-4 from  deep but reeled in six rebounds.

Oklahoma State senior forward Cameron McGriff gave the Sooners all they could handle on Saturday, scoring a career-high 28 points on 11-17 shooting and 4-6 from deep to go along with seven rebounds. Oklahoma shot 35% from the field while allowing the Cowboys to convert on 43 percent of their attempts.

The Sooners will try to snap their losing streak when they take on Texas Tech at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday in the Chesapeake Energy Arena on ESPN2.

