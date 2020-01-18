OU men's basketball: Sooners' defense, 3-point shooting come up big in bounce-back win over TCU

Oklahoma put together one of its most complete games of the season so far with its 83-63 win over TCU on Saturday.
The Sooners were coming off a disappointing loss to Kansas on Tuesday in which the Sooners had one of their worse offensive games of the season so far. On Saturday, Oklahoma shot 53.7 percent from the field while shooting 45 percent from behind the arc.
Against the Jayhawks, the Sooners scored a season-low 52 points on 25 percent shooting from the field. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle led the team with 13 points on an inefficient 5-18 from the field and 2-7 from behind the arc.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger thinks the Sooners' emphasis on ball movement has helped his team find more open looks.
"When we make shots, you're going to get more assists, of course, but I thought the guys moving the ball really helped them make shots and of course finishing them by making those shots creates assist opportunities," Kruger said, "I thought this was the best ball movement we've had in a while. I thought the guys did a really good job of driving and kicking and making the extra pass and we've been doing a good job of that but we've got to make the shots."
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves came into the game averaging 15.1 points per game but was limited to four points on 1-9 shooting from the floor against Kansas.
He finished Saturday's game with 14 points on 5-11 shooting.
"Yeah I've been trying to do it all year but coaches and my teammates just keep telling me to shoot it," Reaves said, "I thought Jamal was gonna fire me on the court for not shooting the one at the top of the key and that's what teammates should do."
Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek finished with a career-high 31 points on 10-15 shooting including an efficient 7-9 from behind the arc. Manek's seven three-pointers are also a career high.
Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs struggled heavily with scoring from behind the arc, finishing the game shooting 8-36 from deep. TCU also converted on just 37.7 percent from the field in the loss.
"It starts with getting a good attack on the ball and making that ball handler a little uncomfortable but they're still really good at it so I thought our guys battled pretty well," Kruger said.
The Sooners will be looking to build off this win as they take on No. 2 Baylor in Waco on Monday at 8 pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.
