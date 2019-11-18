OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat William & Mary at home, 75-70, to improve to 4-0

In a back-and-forth affair that saw nine lead changes, the Sooners prevailed.
Oklahoma defeated William & Mary, 75-70, at home on Monday evening to improve to 4-0 on the young season. Despite only shooting 1-for-6 from the floor and 0-for-3 from deep in the first half, Brady Manek stepped up late in the game and scored a pair of buckets that thrust the Sooners into the lead for the final time with just over two minutes remaining. Manek drilled a three to tie the game at 68 apiece, then De'Vion Harmon stole the ball away on the next possession and dished it back to the junior forward, who stuffed home a dunk to put OU up 70-68.
Manek was the third Sooner with double figures, as Kristian Doolittle racked up 19 points for the second straight game and Austin Reaves scored 18 while shooting 6-for-13 from the floor.
For the fourth straight game, the Sooners outscored their opposition in the second half. Despite trailing 39-37 at the half, OU outscored William & Mary 38-31 after the break.
William & Mary forward Nathan Knight led all players with 30 points on an efficient 13-for-18 night from the floor.
The Sooners are set to face off against Maryland Eastern Shore on Thursday in what will be their final home game until Dec. 21.
