OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat UTSA, 85-67, in season opener

Oklahoma defeated UTSA 85-67 in its season opener on Tuesday night.
The Sooners started the game slow, but were able to quickly turn a tie game at halftime into a blowout in the second half behind a solid performance from redshirt junior Austin Reaves.
The Sooners were out-rebounded 24-15 in the first half, but halftime adjustments by Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger helped give the Sooners a 21-8 rebound advantage in the second half.
Reaves finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting and one of eight from behind the arc. After heading into the break with just six points, Reaves made eight of his 13 attempts from the field in the second half.
Freshman guard De’Vion Harmon scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and a trio of 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy finished the game with just two points on one of four shooting but added 11 rebounds and four assists.
UTSA freshman guard Jhivvan Jackson had a solid game despite the rest of the team’s performance, scoring 24 points with 13 rebounds.
Defense was also a big reason for the separation the Sooners got in the second half. Oklahoma held the Roadrunners to 28-percent shooting in the second half. Krugers’ squad made 45-percent of their shots in the game and were 16-of-18 from the free throw line.
The Sooners head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a match against Minnesota Nov. 9.
