OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Oregon State, 77-69, behind second-half surge

The Sooners defeated Oregon State (2-1), 77-69, Tuesday night in Portland improving to 3-0 on the season.
Oklahoma went on an 18-3 run in the second half to lead by as many as 20 points. Oregon State fought back making eight of 10 shots at the end of game before the Sooners could finally put them away.
Redshirt junior Austin Reaves scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, knocking down 6-13 attempts from the field and 5-9 behind the arc. As a team, Oklahoma shot 50-percent from the field and was 7-11 from the 3-point line.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle had a very solid game finishing with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while being 6-14 from the field and 2-2 from deep.
After coming off the bench against Minnesota, sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy registered his second start of the season and scored 13 points, five rebounds and two steals on 5-9 shooting.
