OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Minnesota behind 17 points from Brady Manek

After another slow start, Oklahoma defeated Minnesota 71-62 on Saturday night.
The Sooners headed into the half down 32-26 due to poor shooting. Oklahoma was 0-5 from behind the arc in the first half and shot 23.5 percent from the field.
The second half was a completely different story. The Sooners knocked down six of their eight 3-pointers in the second half. After a 3-pointer from junior forward Brady Manek with eight minutes left in the half, the Sooners would never give their lead back.
Manek finished with 17 points on an efficient 6-12 shooting from the field and three of six from behind the arc. Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy was replaced by junior guard Alondes Williams to start the game. Williams scored 6 points, making two of five attempts from the field and adding four rebounds.
In his first game back from an NCAA suspension, senior forward Kristian Doolittle had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
The win moves the Sooners to 2-0 heading into the Phil Knight Invitational on Tuesday against Oregon State.
