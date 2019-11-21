Oklahoma defeated Maryland Eastern Shore, 91-64, moving their non-conference home-win streak to 15.
The Sooners had another slow start, trailing at the half 38-37. Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger’s squad has trailed at the half three times this season, but came into the game outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game in the second half.
"Two different halves, obviously," Kruger said. "First half we didn't do the things we needed to do I thought we came out in second half and flipped that a little bit."
Oklahoma led by as many as 29 before the game had ended, shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the second half while holding the Hawks to just 33.3 percent from the field. Maryland Eastern Shore made 8-of-14 attempts from behind the arc in the first half but were 6-of-18 in the second.
"We certainly have to get up on them, more than we did in the first half," Kruger said. "They're a team that does shoot a lot of threes and although they haven't been shooting them at a great percentage like they did tonight but they've been shooting a lot of threes."
Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners with 18 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting and added a team-high six rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves had an efficient 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and three rebounds.
"That'll be a strength--depth." Kruger said, "The ability for different people to score in a lot of different ways, that'll be a strength of this group."
The Sooners outrebounded the Hawks 26-6 in the second half and had 26 fast break points. Oklahoma once again had an efficient night from the free throw line. The Sooners came into the game leading the Big 12 in free throw shooting at 79.7 percent this season. Oklahoma was 23-of-27 from the free throw line while the Hawks made just two of their five attempts.
Oklahoma will take on Stanford in Kansas City on Monday at 8:30 p.m CT
