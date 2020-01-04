OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Kansas State, 66-61, to begin conference play

Oklahoma (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas State, 66-61, on Saturday in their first conference game of the season.
The Sooners entered halftime trailing 33-30 after a difficult start shooting the ball. The Wildcats made seven of their 16 attempts from deep in the first half, while the Sooners converted on 18 percent of their attempts from the 3-point line.
The Sooners led for just 1:53 of game time, while finishing the game making just 5-23 attempts from the 3-point line while Kansas State was 12-37.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves scored 21 points on an efficient 6-11 shooting from the field and 4-8 from 3-point range. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting, adding 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
Oklahoma held a significant advantage over Kansas State in free throws. The Sooners were 21-25 from the foul line while the Wildcats made just five of their nine attempts.
The Sooners will take on Texas at 8 p.m. CT Jan. 8.
