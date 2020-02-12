OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Iowa State at home, 90-61

Oklahoma won, 90-61, over Iowa State on Wednesday in Norman.
Oklahoma relied on senior forward Kristian Doolittle to carry the load offensively in the first half. He scored 15 points on 4-9 shooting and 1-3 from behind the arc. Doolittle finished the game with 20 points on 6-13 shooting and pulled down six rebounds.
The Sooners also benefited from the 3-point scoring ability of junior forward Brady Manek. The Harrah, Oklahoma native was 2-2 from the 3-point line in the first half with seven points and three rebounds. Manek finished with 18 points on an efficient 6-9 shooting.
Oklahoma was able to limit the Cyclones second chance opportunities in the first half, holding Iowa State to just one offensive rebound and two second chance points. Iowa State struggled to find a reliable scoring option against Oklahoma after sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a broken wrist on Saturday against Kansas State.
Oklahoma was able to hold a 4-point lead over Iowa State at halftime despite shooting at a lower rate than their opponent. The Sooners were 5-13 from behind the arc and shot 37 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Cyclones were 6-13 from deep and shot 50 percent from the field.
In the second half, more Sooners started catching fire offensively. Four Oklahoma players scored in double figures. Junior guard Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half. After going 0-2 from the field heading into the break, Williams converted on four of his seven attempts in the second half and added six rebounds.
Williams earned his eighth career start on Wednesday, replacing freshman guard De’Vion Harmon. Harmon, who averages 27 minutes per game, saw a reduction in his playing time against Iowa State. He scored five of his eight of his points in the second half and saw a majority of his minutes when the game’s outcome had all but been decided.
The Sooners were able to get out to a comfortable lead coming out of the break, turning three straight steals on the Cyclones first three possessions into a 6-0 run. When Iowa State did get shots up, it did it at a very high rate. The Cyclones shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and 3-6 from behind the arc.
