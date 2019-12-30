You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men’s basketball: Sooners cruise past UTRGV, 91-72, behind career-high 29 points from Brady Manek

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek shoots the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-3) defeated UTRGV (4-9), 91-72, in Norman on Monday behind a career night from junior forward Brady Manek.

Manek led the way for the Sooners, who shot 4-of-8 from deep while posting a career-high 29 points.

The Sooners also benefited from a career-high 17 points from Kur Kuath, who started in place of senior Kristian Doolittle because of a “conflict of team interests.” 

OU found itself leading 50-32 at halftime, its largest halftime lead of the season. The Sooners ended the first half with a 61.8 shooting percentage, 21 rebounds and 15 assists.

Oklahoma continued its strong performance in the second half, finishing the game with a 50.8 shooting percentage, 48 rebounds and 21 assists. The Sooners also scored 24 points off UTRGV turnovers.

The Sooners' defense held UTRGV to a 41.2 shooting percentage and out-rebounded the Vaqueros, 48-28.

Next up, the Sooners begin conference play at noon on Jan. 4 against Kansas State in Norman. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments