OU men’s basketball: Sooners cruise past UTRGV, 91-72, behind career-high 29 points from Brady Manek

Oklahoma (9-3) defeated UTRGV (4-9), 91-72, in Norman on Monday behind a career night from junior forward Brady Manek.
Manek led the way for the Sooners, who shot 4-of-8 from deep while posting a career-high 29 points.
The Sooners also benefited from a career-high 17 points from Kur Kuath, who started in place of senior Kristian Doolittle because of a “conflict of team interests.”
OU found itself leading 50-32 at halftime, its largest halftime lead of the season. The Sooners ended the first half with a 61.8 shooting percentage, 21 rebounds and 15 assists.
Oklahoma continued its strong performance in the second half, finishing the game with a 50.8 shooting percentage, 48 rebounds and 21 assists. The Sooners also scored 24 points off UTRGV turnovers.
The Sooners' defense held UTRGV to a 41.2 shooting percentage and out-rebounded the Vaqueros, 48-28.
Next up, the Sooners begin conference play at noon on Jan. 4 against Kansas State in Norman.
