OU men's basketball: Sooners complete sweep of No. 20 West Virginia with 73-62 win

The Sooners defeated No. 20 West Virginia, 73-62, on Saturday in their second-straight victory over a ranked opponent.
Oklahoma defeated the Mountaineers, 69-59, the last time the two teams met in Norman. But West Virginia came into the game with a 13-1 record at home, and the Sooners had yet to defeat a ranked opponent on the road.
The Sooners led 25-21 at the end of the half with a strong performance from sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy, who scored eight points heading into the break to go along with two rebounds and an assist.
Oklahoma shot 49 percent from the field in the game and 38 percent from the 3-point line while holding the Mountaineers to 33 percent shooting from the floor and 4-24 from deep. The Sooners led by as many as 21 points with 7:08 remaining in the game.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points on 7-13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three assists in his first game following a surgery on broken nose. Junior forward Brady Manek finished the game with 15 points on 6-11 shooting and seven rebounds.
The Sooners now have three wins over ranked opponents and have broken the tie with the Mountaineers for No. 4 in the conference standings.
Oklahoma will take on Texas at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Norman for their next game.
