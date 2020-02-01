OU men’s basketball: Sooners best Oklahoma State, 82-69, in Bedlam matchup

After falling to below .500 in conference play against Kansas State in its last appearance, Oklahoma defeated in-state rival Oklahoma State , 82-69, on Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) began Bedlam on fire, scoring six 3-poiners in the first eight minutes of play — five of which came from junior forward Brady Manek. Manek would end the half leading the Sooners in scoring with 22 points, his six made 3-pointers in the first half moved him to No. 10 on Oklahoma's career three-pointer list with 171 3-point field goals made.
Oklahoma went into halftime leading the Cowboys (10-11, 0-8 Big 12), 43-30, behind a 46 percent shooting percentage from deep and a 40 percent shooting percentage from the field. Oklahoma State shot 36 percent from the field in the first and trailed the Sooners in assists and rebounds heading into half.
Oklahoma's hot hand continued into the second half — and it didn't burn out. The Sooners jumped out to an 18-point lead, their largest of the night, five minutes into half two and never looked back. OU finished the night shooting 29-56 from the field and 12-29 from deep. The Sooners also finished with 19 assists, 36 rebounds, 19 steals and 3 blocks.
Manek would finish the game with 30 points on 11-18 shooting, and tallied six rebounds for the Sooners. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle, who eclipsed 1000-career points in the win, finished with six points on 43 percent shooting. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves shot 6-12 from the field, including 2-7 from deep, for 21 points. Junior guard Alondes Williams scored 12 points for the Sooners off the bench.
Next up, Oklahoma takes on Texas Tech at 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 4 in Lubbock, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.