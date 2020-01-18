OU men's basketball: Sooners best Horned Frogs, 83-63, Brady Manek passes 1,000 career points

After falling to No. 6 Kansas at home on Jan. 14, Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) rebounded by topping TCU (12-5, 3-2 Big 12), 83-63, in Norman on Saturday.
The Sooners entered the contest with an emphasis on 3-point shooting as they attempted seven 3s in their first 12 shots, hitting two of them. Junior forward Brady Manek led the charge for Oklahoma in half one, scoring 15 points on 5-9 shooting.
Defensively, the Sooners held the Horned Frogs to under 10 points for the first nine full minutes of play. TCU shot 39 percent in the first half, including 6.3 percent from deep. The Sooners led at half, 38-26.
The start of the second half saw the Sooners expand their lead with two 3s from Manek and another from sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy. Oklahoma would go on to lead by as much as 24 points in the second half.
On the day, Oklahoma shot 53.7 percent from the field and 45.8 from deep. The Sooners also had very little issue from the charity stripe, knocking down 14 shots on 17 attempts. In addition, the Sooners also out-assisted TCU, 20-11, and had 34 total rebounds.
Manek ended the game with seven made 3s and 31 total points, both of which are new career-highs. He led the Sooners in scoring, and achieved his 1000th career point in the process. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle went 5-9 from the field, scoring 11 points for the Sooners.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves tallied 14 points while shooting 5-11 from the field. Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon shot 3-11 from the field and hit two 3s for OU, scoring 10 points in total.
Next up, Oklahoma takes on No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 20.
