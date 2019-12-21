OU men's basketball: Sooners beat UCF, 53-52

Oklahoma (8-3) defeated UCF (9-3), 53-52, in a comeback victory in Norman on Saturday.
The Knights led by as many as 12 points in the first half and entered halftime with a 32-27 lead. The Sooners were able to pick up the win despite leading the game for just 5:10 of game time.
Both teams struggled to score the ball throughout the game. The Sooners shot 31.7 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep. Meanwhile UCF shot 31.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Junior forward Brady Manek scored a team-high 13 points on 5-11 shooting and 3-7 from the three point line to go along with 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Three of Manek's 10 rebounds were on the offensive glass.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle had 12 points on 5-14 shooting and 0-3 from the three point line. The Edmond-native added eight rebounds and one assist.
The Sooners will face UTRGV on Dec. 30, which will be the team's final game before conference play.
