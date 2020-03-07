You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners beat TCU, 78-76, in regular season finale

Austin Reaves dunk

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves dunks the ball during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) defeated TCU (16-15, 7-11 Big 12), 78-76, on the road in the final game of the regular season.

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a big lead early in the game as the Sooners struggled to knock down open looks. TCU led 44-26 at halftime and were shooting 63-percent from behind the arc while holding Oklahoma to 1-8 shooting from deep.

A late run by Oklahoma behind redshirt junior Austin Reaves put the Sooners in a tie game with a chance to take the lead with 21 seconds remaining in the game. Reaves knocked down a jump shot with less than a second remaining to give the Sooners the victory.

Reaves was the Sooners' main contributor on the offensive end, scoring 16 of the team's 26 points in the first half on 6-10 shooting. The rest of Oklahoma's starting lineup scored just five points before halftime on 2-13 shooting.

The Horned Frogs were able to turn nine first half turnovers by Oklahoma into 15 fast break points. TCU never trailed until the final possession of the game and even led by as many as 20 with 3:09 remaining in the first half.

The Sooners finished the game shooting 41 percent from the field while TCU shot 45 percent. TCU also outshot the Sooners from behind the 3-point line, shooting 57 percent from deep while holding Oklahoma to 39 percent.

Reaves finished the game with a career-high 41 points on 12-23 shooting and 2-7 on 3-point attempts. The Wichita State-transfer added five rebounds, six assists and three blocks but turned the ball over a game-high five times.

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle was Oklahoma's next leading scorer with 15 points on 5-12 shooting from the field and 3-5 from behind the 3-point line to go along with 11 rebounds for his 10th career double-double.

Junior forward Brady Manek has continued to struggle through the final stretch of the regular season. Against the Horned Frogs he was held to six points on 2-7 shooting and one rebound in 23 minutes of action.

The Sooners next game will come in the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament against West Virginia at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

