OU men's basketball: Sooners beat Missouri, 77-66, behind Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves dribbles the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

One night after falling behind 17-0 to start the game, the Sooners opened Tuesday’s game against Missouri on a 15-3 win on the way to winning 77-66.

With the win, OU captures the third place spot in the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

The early run was propelled by Brady Manek, who made each of his first four shots from three-point range. The junior forward scored 17 on the night, tying his highest point total of the season. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves led all players with 19 points on a 5-for-12 night from the floor. The Wichita state transfer also grabbed 10 rebounds, marking his first career double-double.

For the fourth time this season, OU had four players score in double figures. Junior college transfer Alondes Williams scored 12 points to compliment Manek, Reaves and Kristian Doolittle’s scoring efforts.

Due in large part to the hot start, the Sooners entered the half leading the Tigers by 12 points, their largest halftime lead of the season. Missouri slowly chipped away at the OU lead early in the second half and would cut their deficit to one with ten minutes remaining, but the Sooners pulled away in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Improving to 6-1 on the season, the Sooners will step away from the hardwood for the Thanksgiving holiday before preparing for a road contest against North Texas on Dec. 5.

