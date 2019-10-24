You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Sooners announce changes to student section seating at Lloyd Noble Center

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
David Bartell

Communication senior David Bartell poses with his shirt off in front of the OU student section during a basketball game Jan. 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma has announced changes to seating locations for students at men’s basketball games, according to a tweet by the program account.

Student seating will now include floor seating, and the concrete barriers that typically separate the students from the rest of the arena have been removed. The Pride of Oklahoma will be moved to a new location behind the student section.

Additional enhancements to fan experiences for students include a “hype tunnel” complete with LED lights and speakers and easier access to the student section in the hopes of increasing engagement from students at home games.

Home basketball games are free to all students who purchased football season tickets and show their student ID at the door. The Sooners first home game will be an exhibition game on Oct. 29 against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments