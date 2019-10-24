OU men's basketball: Sooners announce changes to student section seating at Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma has announced changes to seating locations for students at men’s basketball games, according to a tweet by the program account.
🗣 OU STUDENTS— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 24, 2019
You don't just belong here, you belong CLOSER.
Introducing revamped student section seating at the LNC - allowing easier access to the arena floor.
➡️ https://t.co/eQnEG6JI7L pic.twitter.com/P8vXjLYNPM
Student seating will now include floor seating, and the concrete barriers that typically separate the students from the rest of the arena have been removed. The Pride of Oklahoma will be moved to a new location behind the student section.
Additional enhancements to fan experiences for students include a “hype tunnel” complete with LED lights and speakers and easier access to the student section in the hopes of increasing engagement from students at home games.
Home basketball games are free to all students who purchased football season tickets and show their student ID at the door. The Sooners first home game will be an exhibition game on Oct. 29 against Southeastern Oklahoma State.
