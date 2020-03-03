OU men's basketball: Sooners' 52-51 loss to Texas shakes Big 12 tournament hopes

Just seconds after he missed two potentially game-sealing free throws, senior forward Kristian Doolittle could do nothing but watch as Longhorn guard Matt Coleman III sunk a game-winning circus 3-pointer in the final seconds of the Sooners’ 52-51 loss to Texas on Tuesday night.
As the following Oklahoma (18-12, 8-9 Big 12) possession ended in a turnover, and Coleman III, with the rest of his Longhorn teammates, ran off the Lloyd Noble Center court in celebration, Doolittle began to slowly walk to the locker rooms — spiking his custom-made face mask on the way out.
It was the final time he’ll ever walk off the LNC’s court in a Sooner jersey.
“It’s tough, really tough,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Being in a competition, you know how disappointing that is and that you can’t change it. He’s gonna have that memory for a long time, but he’ll bounce back. Teammates will help him, and we’ll be better on Saturday.”
“It’s life,” redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves said. “Bad things happen. You just got to move forward. I mean, you can give all the credit to Texas. They battled and just made a really big shot. That’s all you can really say.”
Doolittle’s frustration is likely shared with not just his teammates, but Sooner fans as well.
Oklahoma’s 51 total points scored is the least the Sooners have scored in a single game this year. On top of that, coming into this game, Oklahoma had knocked off back-to-back top 25 opponents, building its way back into the NCAA tournament as a projected 10th seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi. Conference play wise, the Sooners had a legitimate chance of being the third seed in the Big 12 tournament if they won against Texas and TCU in their final regular season game.
Now, with just one regular season game left, the Sooners are left once again looking for answers.
While the loss to Texas doesn’t entirely destroy their NCAA tournament hopes, it does mean Oklahoma’s Big 12 tournament hopes took a hit.
Assuming the Sooners can win against TCU on Saturday, Texas beats Oklahoma State in Austin and No. 1 Kansas tops Texas Tech in Lubbock — Oklahoma will likely be the fifth seed. OU also becomes the fifth seed if both the Longhorns and Red Raiders lose in their final games.
If chaos ensues over the final weekend of play in the Big 12, Oklahoma could even potentially enter the tournament as a sixth or seventh seed. Obviously, there’s only way the Sooners can avoid that — ending the season on a high note.
“We got to line up and fight again on Saturday,” Kruger said. “Proud of the fight (we had) when we’re not making the shots. You know, it's a big time battle. It was a tough fight all night long, (our) guys kept working at it, got over the hump there late and still didn't get the result we wanted.”
Tipoff for Oklahoma’s final regular season game of the season against TCU is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday in Fort Worth.
"Assuming the Sooners can win against TCU on Saturday, Texas beats Oklahoma State in Austin and No. 1 Kansas tops Texas Tech in Lubbock — Oklahoma will likely be the fifth seed. "
***OU would actually be the 4th seed. ***
"OU also becomes the fifth seed if both the Longhorns and Red Raiders lose in their final games."
***OU would actually be the 3 seed***
You can play around with this tournament seeding generator here - http://bball.notnothing.net/big12.php?sport=mbb
