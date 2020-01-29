OU men's basketball: Oklahoma drops eighth-straight game in Manhattan with a 61-53 loss to Kansas State

Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, 61-53, on Wednesday, extending its losing streak in Manhattan to eight games.
The Sooners never led against the Wildcats and were trailing by as many as 16 points with six minutes remaining in the game. Oklahoma was able to give itself a chance late in the game with a 13-5 run in the final minutes of the game but it was too little too late.
The Sooners scored a season-low 22 points in the first half and made just six field goals. Oklahoma was a combined 1-6 from behind the arc entering the break but only trailed by six points, 28-22.
Oklahoma’s rebounding and ability to get to the free throw line was a big part of why the Sooners were able to keep the score close at halftime. Oklahoma was 9-10 from the free throw line while holding the Wildcats to just two first half free throws.
The Sooners have overcome poor first half shooting several times this season but their offense never found any consistency in the second half. Oklahoma shot 33 percent from the floor and went 1-7 from deep.
Junior guard Alondes Williams had another impressive performance shooting the ball. The JUCO-transfer scored a career-high 15 points on 6-12 shooting and 1-4 from behind the arc.
Oklahoma finished the game shooting 36 percent from the floor and converted on just 4-20 attempts from the three-point line. Meanwhile Kansas State shot 37 percent from the floor and 26 percent from deep.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle scored six points on 2-11 shooting, but was able to have an impact on the glass by pulling down 11 rebounds.
The Sooners will be looking to bounce back from this loss when it takes on Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday in the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will be televised on ABC.
