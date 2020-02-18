OU men’s basketball: No. 1 Baylor tops Oklahoma, 65-54, despite Kristian Doolittle’s strong second half

Prior to Oklahoma’s (16-10, 6-7 Big 12) 65-54 loss to No. 1 Baylor (24-1,13-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, senior forward Kristian Doolittle was vocal about just how important this game was to Oklahoma.
“Always a big night whenever you host a top-ranked team,” Doolittle said on Monday. “But hosting the top-ranked team, that creates an extra want to (win).
"We've got to go out there and play our best.”
Saying it was a "big night" almost doesn’t do it justice — it was the first time since 1997 that an Oklahoma team hosted a top-ranked team.
Despite losing in their previous outing, 87-70, to No. 3 Kansas on the road, OU still entered its matchup with a level of confidence and hype that should accompany a team playing against college basketball’s best team.
This was represented by the crowd that filled the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday night. Over 8,000 Sooner fans brought high levels of off-the-court energy that arguably hasn't been felt in Norman this season.
Unfortunately for the roughly 70-percent-full LNC crowd, it takes a lot more than just home-court advantage to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.
“Good battle, I thought both teams really fought hard,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Baylor’s good, really good. (After) we cut it to one there midway in the second half, we just had some empty possessions (and) we couldn't quite get over the hump at that point.”
Oklahoma ended the night shooting 5-20 from beyond the 3-point line and 37 percent from the field. The Sooners also had less made free throws, rebounds, assists, steals and had more turnovers than the Bears. Baylor overcame early shooting struggles to end the night 42 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep.
However, for all the statistical reasons that point towards the reason why Oklahoma lost this game, there’s one that doesn’t — the second-half play of Doolittle.
Doolittle entered halftime with only three points, which came in the opening minutes of the game when he splashed a 3-pointer to give OU its first lead of the night. He was cold from there on out in the first half.
Then, the second half happened. Doolittle’s five points in the midst of a 14-9 OU run at the start of half two made it a 39-38 game with 12:44 minutes to go. In that moment, the crowd raised to its feet for what would come to be the final time.
“It's easy to say, ‘What would have happened?’” Doolittle said. “Ideally, we take the lead and we never give it back. But you never know what would have happened. We missed the opportunity.”
Baylor responded with a 11-2 run shortly after, and controlled the rest of the game.
Yet, even though the rest of his teammates seemed to be just out of gas, Doolittle kept going. He went on to score 10 more points in the half, ending the night with a total of 18 points — the most of any Sooner — and 10 rebounds.
“We had a lot of good shots that just didn't go in for us tonight,” Doolittle said.
Doolittle’s play comes just after he was named Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging nearly 25 points and 10 rebounds per game last week.
His ability to be the Sooners’ No. 1 option in big games still shows that if the Sooners can once again find scoring options outside of him and junior forward Brady Manek, the postseason is not out of reach.
"I feel like we do a pretty good job of moving on," Doolittle said, "Whether from a win or a loss. We've just got to try to take the positive things from each game and implement those in our next game."
Next up, the Sooners take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Stillwater.
