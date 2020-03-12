OU men's basketball: NCAA cancels NCAA men's, women's tournaments due to coronavirus

The NCAA men's and women's tournament for the 2019-20 season has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Thursday.
All remaining winter and spring NCAA championship are also canceled, per the announcement.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
With this announcement, and following the cancellation of Big 12's men's and women's conference tournaments, Oklahoma's men's basketball team concludes its season at 19-12 and 9-9 in conference play. The Sooners were scheduled to play against West Virginia March 12 as part of the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, and were predicted to be a ninth seed in the West region of the NCAA tournament by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
Oklahoma's women's team finishes its season with 12-18 and 5-13 against Big 12 opponents. Head coach Sherri Coale's team was scheduled to play on March 12 in the Big 12 women's tournament against Oklahoma State, but was not projected to be in the women's NCAA tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.