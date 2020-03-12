You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: NCAA cancels NCAA men's, women's tournaments due to coronavirus

Sooners and Kruger

The Sooners huddle around OU head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Iowa State on Feb. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The NCAA men's and women's tournament for the 2019-20 season has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Thursday.

All remaining winter and spring NCAA championship are also canceled, per the announcement.

With this announcement, and following the cancellation of Big 12's men's and women's conference tournaments, Oklahoma's men's basketball team concludes its season at 19-12 and 9-9 in conference play. The Sooners were scheduled to play against West Virginia March 12 as part of the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, and were predicted to be a ninth seed in the West region of the NCAA tournament by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Oklahoma's women's team finishes its season with 12-18 and 5-13 against Big 12 opponents. Head coach Sherri Coale's team was scheduled to play on March 12 in the Big 12 women's tournament against Oklahoma State, but was not projected to be in the women's NCAA tournament.

