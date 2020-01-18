OU men's basketball: Manek joins 1,000-point club with 31-point performance against TCU

Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek joined the career 1,000-point club during the Sooners' 83-63 win against TCU on Saturday.
1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points!@BradyManek's career-high 3️⃣1️⃣ points elevates him to Oklahoma's 1,000 point club. pic.twitter.com/HjZIYcJ3RT— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 18, 2020
Manek has now become the 46th Sooner to score 1,000 points in their career. The Harrah native scored a career-high 31 points on 10-15 shooting from the field and 7-9 from behind the arc. His seven 3-pointers made are also a career high.
The Sooners will take on No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT Monday on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.