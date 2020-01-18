You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Manek joins 1,000-point club with 31-point performance against TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek during the game against Kansas Jan. 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek joined the career 1,000-point club during the Sooners' 83-63 win against TCU on Saturday.

Manek has now become the 46th Sooner to score 1,000 points in their career. The Harrah native scored a career-high 31 points on 10-15 shooting from the field and 7-9 from behind the arc. His seven 3-pointers made are also a career high.

The Sooners will take on No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT Monday on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments