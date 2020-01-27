OU men’s basketball: Loss of Kobe Bryant felt at Sooners’ practice ahead of matchup against Kansas State

As practice raged on inside the Lloyd Noble Center’s practice facility on Jan. 27, the scoreboard read the following:
Home, 8. Guest, 24.
However, no one was keeping score as Oklahoma (13-6, 3-3 Big 12) carried on what should have been just another Monday practice for the Sooners.
Instead, those numbers were to honor the passing of future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
January 27, 2020
The numbers 8 and 24 were Bryant’s jersey numbers he used during his time in the NBA. Spending 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, he wore the No. 8 from 1996-2006 and the No. 24 from 2006-2016.
The untimely death of the 41-year-old basketball superstar sent shock waves across nearly every social media platform. Athletes, celebrities, sports fans and more shared their condolences with the Bryant family — former Oklahoma basketball players Trae Young and Buddy Hield were among them.
Many, like junior guard Austin Reaves, couldn't believe the news when it was first reported.
"He was my favorite player growing up," Reaves said. "I turned my phone off the night before to go to sleep. I woke up to like 15 messages, 20 missed calls. One of my best friends back home (was the first to tell me) ... I didn't want it to be real. All the lives he touched around the world. I mean, there's not many people like him.
I just want to send our condolences to the family. (Gianna), she was gonna be a star. It's sad to see someone's life end at 13, or even 41. It's just sad. I can't put it in to words."
Prior to his arrival at OU, head coach Lon Kruger spent three seasons coaching in the NBA from 2000-2003. During that span, Bryant won two NBA championships with the Lakers.
"He was a guy young kids grew up wanting to emulate," Kruger said. "(They) appreciate his skill set, all the things he did for the community and all that. It's a shame it was cut short.
It's eye opening. It just felt something was off yesterday. Something was wrong. Obviously, so many people were impacted in that way."
In a perfect world for Kruger, the Sooners would've entered this practice on high note. In their last game, Oklahoma improved its nonconference record to 10-3 this season after defeating Mississippi State, 63-62, on Jan. 25.
Now, the Sooners return to conference play and will be gunning for its first win at Kansas State for the first time since 2011.
"It's another Big 12 game," Kruger said. "We know how hard it'll be — the guys are looking forward to it. (The season is) going by pretty quickly. Every game's huge, every game's important. We're looking forward to it.
"They play hard," Reaves said. "They guard and shoot the ball well. We just got to stay fundamental, (limit) their shots, get good shots on the offensive end and we'll live with the results."
Oklahoma's tip-off against Kansas State is set for a 7 p.m. start on Jan. 29 in Manhattan, Kansas.
