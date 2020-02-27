OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle undergoes successful nose surgery, expected to play against West Virginia

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle underwent a successful surgery on his nose, according to announcement from the program on Thursday.
The Edmond-native broke his nose during the second half of Bedlam on Saturday and was forced to wear a mask on Tuesday against No. 22 Texas Tech.
Kristian Doolittle underwent a successful procedure on his broken nose this morning. We anticipate that he’ll be available for Saturday’s game at West Virginia. https://t.co/0Eku6UKSgB— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 27, 2020
According to the tweet, Doolittle is expected to play on Saturday when the Sooners take on West Virginia in Morgantown. The mask didn't seem to slow down Doolittle's offensive game against the Red Raiders, as he scored 19 points on 60-percent shooting and seven rebounds in a 65-51 win.
Doolittle confirmed following the game that he will need to wear the mask for the remainder of the season and that he was having trouble breathing out of his nose which led to him sitting on the bench more than usual.
Oklahoma takes on West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.