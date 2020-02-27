You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle undergoes successful nose surgery, expected to play against West Virginia

  • Updated
Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle underwent a successful surgery on his nose, according to announcement from the program on Thursday.

The Edmond-native broke his nose during the second half of Bedlam on Saturday and was forced to wear a mask on Tuesday against No. 22 Texas Tech.

According to the tweet, Doolittle is expected to play on Saturday when the Sooners take on West Virginia in Morgantown. The mask didn't seem to slow down Doolittle's offensive game against the Red Raiders, as he scored 19 points on 60-percent shooting and seven rebounds in a 65-51 win.

Doolittle confirmed following the game that he will need to wear the mask for the remainder of the season and that he was having trouble breathing out of his nose which led to him sitting on the bench more than usual.

Oklahoma takes on West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN2.

