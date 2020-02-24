You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s basketball: Kristian Doolittle to play against Texas Tech despite broken nose, per report

  • Updated
Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle broke his nose during the second half of the Sooners’ 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, per The Oklahoman’s Abby Bitterman.

He will be wearing a face mask in Oklahoma’s upcoming game against Texas Tech.

Doolittle finished with 11 points, five rebounds and an assist while shooting 4-11 from the field against the Cowboys.

On the season, Doolittle is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game for Oklahoma. He’s also shooting an average of 43 percent from the field.

Tip-off for the Sooners matchup against Texas Tech is set for 8 p.m. start on Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City. 

