OU men’s basketball: Kristian Doolittle to play against Texas Tech despite broken nose, per report

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle broke his nose during the second half of the Sooners’ 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, per The Oklahoman’s Abby Bitterman.
He will be wearing a face mask in Oklahoma’s upcoming game against Texas Tech.
Kristian Doolittle broke his nose in the second half of the #Sooners' game on Saturday. He'll be wearing a face mask tomorrow night against Texas Tech: https://t.co/PcCIZdSPp0— Abby Bitterman (@abby_bitterman) February 24, 2020
Doolittle finished with 11 points, five rebounds and an assist while shooting 4-11 from the field against the Cowboys.
On the season, Doolittle is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game for Oklahoma. He’s also shooting an average of 43 percent from the field.
Tip-off for the Sooners matchup against Texas Tech is set for 8 p.m. start on Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.
