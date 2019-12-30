You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle to miss Sooners' match vs. UTRGV, per report

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle shoots the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle will not play for the Sooners against UTRGV because of a “conflict of team interests," per OU radio's Toby Rowland.

Doolittle is averaging 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, both of which are career highs. In Oklahoma's 53-52 win over UCF on Dec. 21, Doolittle recorded eight rebounds and 12 points while shooting 5-14 from the field. 

In Doolittle's place, junior Kur Kuath will get the start. Kuath is averaging 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds for the Sooners this season.

