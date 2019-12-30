OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle to miss Sooners' match vs. UTRGV, per report

Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle will not play for the Sooners against UTRGV because of a “conflict of team interests," per OU radio's Toby Rowland.
Lon Kruger says in pregame radio interview that Kristian Doolittle will not play tonight. Sitting out 1 game for “conflict of team interests.” Kur Kuath will start in his place. @OU_MBBall— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) December 30, 2019
Doolittle is averaging 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, both of which are career highs. In Oklahoma's 53-52 win over UCF on Dec. 21, Doolittle recorded eight rebounds and 12 points while shooting 5-14 from the field.
In Doolittle's place, junior Kur Kuath will get the start. Kuath is averaging 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds for the Sooners this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.