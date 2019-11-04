OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle to miss season opener due to NCAA rule violation

Kristian Doolittle will be forced to sit out in OU's season opener against UTSA on Tuesday.
The senior forward played in a summer league game this past summer without receiving permission from the NCAA and is faced with a one-game suspension, head coach Lon Kruger revealed Monday.
Kristian Doolittle will miss opener. He played in an unsanctioned summer league game and will be penalized for one game by NCAA. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 4, 2019
"If he was a freshman, I'd kind of understand that, but it's either a lapse in judgment or a poor decision on his part, so it cost him — it cost our team," Kruger said.
Doolittle will be eligible to play when the Sooners venture out to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a date with Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Edmond, Oklahoma, native averaged just over 11 points and seven rebounds per game in 2019 and is the Sooners' lone senior in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.