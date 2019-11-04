You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle to miss season opener due to NCAA rule violation

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle prepares to shoot the ball during the exhibition game against Southeastern Oct. 29.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Kristian Doolittle will be forced to sit out in OU's season opener against UTSA on Tuesday.

The senior forward played in a summer league game this past summer without receiving permission from the NCAA and is faced with a one-game suspension, head coach Lon Kruger revealed Monday.

"If he was a freshman, I'd kind of understand that, but it's either a lapse in judgment or a poor decision on his part, so it cost him — it cost our team," Kruger said.

Doolittle will be eligible to play when the Sooners venture out to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a date with Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Edmond, Oklahoma, native averaged just over 11 points and seven rebounds per game in 2019 and is the Sooners' lone senior in 2019.

