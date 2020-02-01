You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle surpasses 1000 career points against OSU

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle during the game against TCU Jan. 18, 2020

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

After scoring his first two points in the opening minutes against Oklahoma State, senior forward Kristian Doolittle became the 47th Sooner to join the 1000-career point club on Saturday.

So far this season, Doolittle is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and a 43 percent shooting percentage per game. Being the lone senior on this year's Oklahoma team, his 1000 career point comes in 106th appearance for the Sooners.

Doolittle finished the game with six points on 43 percent shooting. He also tallied ten rebounds and seven assists for the Sooners in their 82-69 victory.

