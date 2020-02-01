OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle surpasses 1000 career points against OSU

After scoring his first two points in the opening minutes against Oklahoma State, senior forward Kristian Doolittle became the 47th Sooner to join the 1000-career point club on Saturday.
1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points for @kristiandoolit1! pic.twitter.com/rHITYYXwS0— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 1, 2020
So far this season, Doolittle is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and a 43 percent shooting percentage per game. Being the lone senior on this year's Oklahoma team, his 1000 career point comes in 106th appearance for the Sooners.
Doolittle finished the game with six points on 43 percent shooting. He also tallied ten rebounds and seven assists for the Sooners in their 82-69 victory.
