OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle set to return from 1-game suspension

After sitting out Tuesday's season opener against UTSA due to an NCAA rule violation, Kristian Doolittle will be available to play on Saturday against Minnesota, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Friday.
Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle (suspension) will be available for Saturday's game against Minnesota, per Lon Kruger.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 8, 2019
The senior forward enters the 2019-20 season fresh off winning Big 12's Most Improved Player award following a season in which he averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Despite missing their lone senior, the Sooners dominated the second half against UTSA on the way to winning 85-67. Doolittle, an honorable mention for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, is expected to return to the starting lineup when OU takes on the Golden Gophers, a team that also made it to the round of 32 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.