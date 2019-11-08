You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle set to return from 1-game suspension

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle prepares to shoot the ball during the exhibition game against Southeastern Oct. 29.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

After sitting out Tuesday's season opener against UTSA due to an NCAA rule violation, Kristian Doolittle will be available to play on Saturday against Minnesota, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Friday.

The senior forward enters the 2019-20 season fresh off winning Big 12's Most Improved Player award following a season in which he averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. 

Despite missing their lone senior, the Sooners dominated the second half against UTSA on the way to winning 85-67. Doolittle, an honorable mention for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, is expected to return to the starting lineup when OU takes on the Golden Gophers, a team that also made it to the round of 32 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

