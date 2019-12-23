You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle shoots the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle has been selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week.

The Edmond-native averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in his last two appearances, including 21 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Creighton.

Through 11 games, the Sooners' lone senior is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game. Doolittle is the only player in the Big 12 to average at least 15 points and eight rebounds this season.

This is the second week Doolittle has won the Big 12 Player of the Week award this season, joining Kansas sophomore guard Devon Dotson as the only players to win the award twice.

Doolittle and the Sooners will take on UTRGV on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. CT.

