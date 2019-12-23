OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle named Big 12 Player of the Week

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle has been selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Doolittle was the only #Big12MBB player to average 1️⃣5️⃣+ points and 🔟+ rebounds last week.He leads the Conference in scoring during the month of December with 2️⃣0️⃣.8️⃣ points.Kristian Doolittle (@kristiandoolit1) is the Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/T5BK2xMwPZ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 23, 2019
The Edmond-native averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in his last two appearances, including 21 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Creighton.
Through 11 games, the Sooners' lone senior is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game. Doolittle is the only player in the Big 12 to average at least 15 points and eight rebounds this season.
This is the second week Doolittle has won the Big 12 Player of the Week award this season, joining Kansas sophomore guard Devon Dotson as the only players to win the award twice.
Doolittle and the Sooners will take on UTRGV on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. CT.
