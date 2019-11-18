OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kristian Doolittle was named Big 12 Player of the Week after leading the Sooners in points, rebounds and assists in a winning effort against Oregon State on November 12.
He led @OU_MBBall to a win with:✔️ 1️⃣9⃣ points✔️ a career-high 1⃣6⃣ rebounds✔️ and 4⃣ assists. Kristian Doolittle (@kristiandoolit1) is the #Big12MBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/JWPtiSXCsX— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 18, 2019
The senior forward scored 19 points and racked up four assists to go along with a career-high 16 rebounds against the Beavers. Head coach Lon Kruger told the Tulsa world that Doolittle's aggressiveness bodes well for the team's offense.
“It’s great to see him seeking more shots and attacking the rim more,” Kruger said, “I think we’ll see him get more and more comfortable if he continues to do that.”
Doolittle is set to make his third start of the season when the Sooners take on William & Mary on Monday night.
