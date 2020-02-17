You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle is welcomed back to the bench after scoring 20 points during the game against Iowa State on Feb. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, according to announcement by the conference on Monday.

Doolittle averaged 23.5 points and 9 rebounds per game against Iowa State and No. 3 Kansas. Against the Jayhawks, Doolittle scored 27 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a career-high five 3-pointers.

The Edmond-native has now scored over 20 points in his last three games. This marks the third week this season Doolittle has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.

Oklahoma will face No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday in the Lloyd Noble Center on ESPN2.

