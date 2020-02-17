OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, according to announcement by the conference on Monday.
He was #Big12MBBB's top scorer last week with an average of 23.5 pts along with 9.0 rebs.Doolittle produced 27 pts on the road against KU - the most by a visiting player in Allen Fieldhouse this season.Kristian Doolittle (@kristiandoolit1) is the #Big12MBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/eUj9m1fmq8— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 17, 2020
Doolittle averaged 23.5 points and 9 rebounds per game against Iowa State and No. 3 Kansas. Against the Jayhawks, Doolittle scored 27 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a career-high five 3-pointers.
The Edmond-native has now scored over 20 points in his last three games. This marks the third week this season Doolittle has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.
Oklahoma will face No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday in the Lloyd Noble Center on ESPN2.
