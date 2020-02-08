OU men’s basketball: Kristian Doolittle leads Sooners to 69-59 upset over No. 13 West Virginia

Following a 14-point performance in the first half of the Sooners’ 69-59 win over No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday, senior forward Kristian Doolittle found himself in the midst of a fast-break opportunity following another missed Mountaineer 3-point attempt early in the second half.
One pump fake and a tough made layup later, Doolittle found himself at the line with a chance to give the Sooners an 11-point advantage, which would be their largest of the game to that point.
He did just that, but the Sooners weren’t done yet.
Doolittle’s and-one basket sparked a 20-11 run for Oklahoma, which included a made 3-pointer from sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy that led to a Russell Westbrook-style celebration by Doolittle, coincidentally bringing the Lloyd Noble Center’s crowd to its feet. OU would go on to lead by as much as 18 in the half.
“I just knew that was a big shot,” Bieneimy said. “(We knew) we just had to keep playing. It gave our team energy, we just had to keep going.”
After holding off a late WVU rally in the final few minutes, Oklahoma would best the No. 13 Mountaineers and improve their home win-loss record to 10-1.
“Very, very happy for the guys,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “They’ve been making big steps all season … to beat a club like this is the next step.”
“It’s a huge win,” Doolitte said. “They’re a highly ranked team, second (best-record) in the conference. They were playing with a lot of momentum coming in. We knew it was going to be a battle, especially down low. (We) had to be ready for this game and I feel like we were ready from the jump.”
Though the upset victory was most likely a result of a strong team effort from the Sooners, it’s difficult to say whether or not OU would’ve been able without Doolittle's performance.
He finished a point-shy of his season-high and two points-shy of his career high, ending the night with 27 points. He also tallied 12 rebounds, a steal and a block for the Sooners.
This scoring performance comes after Doolittle scored just 28 total points in his last four games for the Sooners.
“It’s a lot more fun when you’re making shots when you’re playing,” Doolittle said. “I’m glad I was out in front. I’m glad I was able to produce for my team today.
“I was playing with confidence, I was open to shooting regardless of if I was going to make it or miss it, just had that next-shot mentality. I feel like I was in my head the past few games. Just the confidence that the coaching staff and my teammates instill in me (helped me) come out here with a fresh mind.”
Doolittle being the Sooners’ scoring leader came on a night when their usual scoring leader, junior forward Brady Manek, only had 11 points. Despite him not putting up his typical numbers, Manek was still happy with the game’s outcome.
“When you’re battling guys, pushing guys that are bigger than you, it tires you out,” he said. I just think (Doolittle and I) did a good job of staying with them the whole time and forcing them to make bad shots.”
Next up, the Sooners host Iowa State at 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 12 in Norman.
