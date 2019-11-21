OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle continues hot streak against Maryland Eastern Shore

Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle went to the locker room with 14:42 left in the game during the Sooners' 91-64 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Thursday.
The Edmond-native was leading the Sooners in points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field at that time, after coming into the game averaging 16 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game on the season. Doolittle says he's "okay" after the injury.
"I injured my groin (yesterday)," Doolittle said. "When I drew the foul there in the second half, when I fell, I tweaked it again so I had to get it wrapped up. I'm fine."
Doolittle re-entered the game with seven minutes remaining in the second half. He knocked down one more three-pointer, finishing 8-for-8 with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Doolittle joined Longar Longar and Buddy Hield as the only Sooners to finish a game with a perfect shooting percentage with at least seven shots.
The 6-foot-7 forward won the Big 12's most improved player of the season award following the 2018-19 season. Doolittle has continued off of last season's success, averaging double figures in points in every game this season.
Doolittle says he's been looking for his own shot more this season.
"Definitely. The coaching staff has all the faith in me in the world in me to play my game and do what I need to do,” Doolittle said. “I’m not really abusing that. Some people when they get the green light, you know, their eyes get wide but I’m still able to play within myself and what we do offensively. When the opportunity presents itself, I’m ready to step up there and knock it down.”
Despite scoring 19 against William & Mary, Doolittle was unhappy with his performance on Tuesday night. The senior forward was 7-of-21 from the field and added eight rebounds in the team's last contest.
Last game against the Tribe, Doolittle was tasked with guarding, William & Mary senior forward Brandon Knight. Knight had a season-high 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting and was successful in keeping Doolittle from dominating the way he usually does.
Doolittle says getting reps in leading up to this game was the difference.
“I kinda bounced back after the last game, I didn’t shoot it very well,” Doolittle said. “I got more reps in leading up to this game, just knowing where I’ll get my shots and practice those. Just got a little more repetition on them and practice makes perfect.”
The Sooners will take on Stanford in Kansas City on Monday at 8:30 p.m CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.